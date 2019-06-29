Undocumented punished but employers let off

Recently the United States Centre for Public Integrity referred to a report which showed that, over a 12-month period ending last March, only 11 individuals in the USA were prosecuted for hiring undocumented workers and only three received any jail time.

The Centre cited a report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).

It also found that the number of companies prosecuted for undocumented employees was zero or nought or none.

The Centre contrasted what is described as “those paltry totals” with the 85,727 individuals prosecuted for illegal entry to the USA and 34,627 prosecuted for illegal re-entry during the same period, according to TRAC, which details US Justice Department enforcement activity.

The Centre said the comparison dramatically underscores that fact that employers, for decades, have rarely paid a price for hiring undocumented workers.

The US Chamber of Commerce, though, has long urged Congress to approve legislation opening a path to legalisation for workers embedded in communities.

Business associations also favor the creation of a new worker visa system to replace one they argue doesn’t allow for filling legitimate labor shortages legally.

These legislative proposals would have also required that employers start using E-Verify, a digital programme for checking documents’ authenticity.

The Centre said the proposals have gone nowwhere.

They also noted that US prosecutors who go after employers must prove that they knowingly hired undocumented workers.

But, it said, that was a high bar when employers can say they’re not required to check documents, and with complex webs of contracting that further insulate big companies from responsibility.

This has been the case for years in the USA and many undocumented Irish, who are also US tax payers, have been afraid to leave that country for events such as family funerals back home for fear they would not get back.

The question is: are things in anyway different in this country or indeed in the UK, where, it appears, lowly-paid migrants attract more attention than wealthy ones, who normally don’t compete with natives with work and can afford to buy their passports in some cases.

In the Kildare courts, we sometimes hear about undocumented workers working in companies. Many do not have the correct paperwork to hold down their jobs.

There appears to be less prosecution of companies, small or big, here too, it seems to me.

I have always been suspicious of poorly-implemented laws on labour.

They criminalise workers (usually low paid) who, employers argue at a political level, are actually needed in the labour force. This is sometimes because they cannot recruit low-paid staff at the “right” price, a low one.

In many cases, the jobs open to the undocumented are not far removed from slave labour.

Slavery is banned in the western developed countries — the US did so in 1867 — but it has never gone away.

The undocumented worker operates in a restricted market, where the employer can easily exploit them. In many countries, such workers have their meagre income taxed but they lack rights and a dignfied living.

The weak and unacceptable argument for continuing this situation is that the worker in question is better off in bad conditions here than in their native country.

It is a form of modern slavery.