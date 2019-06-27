Could this be the worst insurance disc forgery ever?

Photo courtesy of garda twitter

I'm sure the gardai have seen some dodgy insurance disc forgeries in their time but on this occasion in Cashel, Co. Tipperary they branded this motorist a 'master forger'. 

Turns out his 'disc' didn't fool the gardai and he had no insurance, tax or NCT. The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.