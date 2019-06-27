Could this be the worst insurance disc forgery ever?
Check it out
Photo courtesy of garda twitter
I'm sure the gardai have seen some dodgy insurance disc forgeries in their time but on this occasion in Cashel, Co. Tipperary they branded this motorist a 'master forger'.
Turns out his 'disc' didn't fool the gardai and he had no insurance, tax or NCT. The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.
This ‘Master Forger’ had this Insurance Disc displayed on the windscreen of his car, turns out he had no Insurance / Tax / NCT.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 27, 2019
Car seized and proceedings to follow by Gardaí in Cashel Co Tipperary. pic.twitter.com/SOjGijR6Zc
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on