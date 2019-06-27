Go Fund Me Page set up to help family of Blessington woman who was stabbed to death in Dublin

A special Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help raise funds for the family of Skaidrite Valdgeima, who was stabbed to death in Dublin on Tuesday night.

The page has been set up by Blessington Memorials.

They said: "Today we had some heartbreaking news that a young lady from our little town in Blessington was brutally struck down. She was a loving mother to her three beautiful children and they are left brokenhearted at the thought they will never see her again. There is nothing one can do only be there. I have set up this go fund me page to try lessen the burden of costs that will soon accumulate for events in the near future. If only something small, please try to donate and help Skaidrite family in their hour of need."

The page was created yesterday and so far €830 has been raised as part of a €10,000 target.

You can click here to access the page.