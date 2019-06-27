Maynooth University named in top 'Young Universities' in the world

Maynooth University has been named among the top 50 'Young Universities' in the world.

The Co Kildare campus has climbed from the 80th position in 2018 to 50th this year, on the Times Higher Education ranking scale.

Maynooth University has nearly 13,000 students from more than 90 countries, including almost 1,900 postgraduate students.

The Young University Rankings are based on a range of criteria including; research income achieved, the university's reputation for teaching, the numbers of PhDs awarded, the number and quality of scholarly papers and citations from staff and numbers of international staff and students.

Maynooth University President, Professor Philip Nolan has described the achievement as "encouraging" as he acknowledged Irish universities are currently operating with "significant underfunding".

"I’m delighted with the rankings because they reflect the progressive, ambitious and innovative place that is Maynooth University," he said.

"Since becoming an independent university in 1997, MU has nearly tripled its enrolment to 13,000 students to become the fastest growing university in Ireland.

"We've seen our share of first preferences grow in the CAO year on year.

"We have an international reputation in our areas of research strength, the most popular BA degree in the country, exceptional programmes in science and engineering, and a suite of post-graduate courses that help individuals advance their careers."

Prof Nolan added; "Maynooth University graduates leave our campus with a unique perspective on the world and well-developed critical skills of writing, oral communication, and evidence-based analysis."

He said students not only have a chance to experience the world of academia, but also get involved in other learning activities like service learning, sport or study abroad.

"Graduates go on to make amazing contributions in a variety of industries and sectors, becoming entrepreneurs and teachers, professionals and pharmaceutical researchers, CEOs and relief workers, engineers and policymakers," Prof Nolan said.

SEE ALSO: Temperatures to heat up in Kildare