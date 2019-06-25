Kildare GAA legend Ollie Crinnigan inducted into Leinster GAA Hall Of Fame

If ever there was a worthy recipient of a Leinster Council GAA Hall of Fame Award it is Ollie Crinnigan.

SEE ALSO: Kildare woman with cystic fibrosis forced home from Australia to access medication

On Sunday last at the Leinster SFC and JFC finals at Croke Park, Ollie was inducted into the Leinster Hall of Fame joining some of the greatest players of all time.

Kildare's first ever All Star back in 1978, Ollie soldiered for Kildare at minor, U21 and senior level, and on one occasion, all in the same season.

From the famed Carbury Club, Ollie Crinnigan has the distinction of winning no less than 11 senior football championships, played in eight successive county senior finals between 1965 and 1972.

While he played in a host of Leinster senior finals there was at that time always one team too strong for his beloved Kildare.

Ollie, of course, was in goals when Kildare won the U21 All Ireland final in 1965.