Kildare podcaster wins big at  New York Festivals Radio Awards last night 

Irish podcasters Peter Dunne and Newbridge man Liam Geraghty are celebrating after a double win last night at the 2019 New York Festivals Radio Awards.

Peter and Liam took home the Bronze trophy in the Best Drama Podcast category for their horror anthology series Petrified. Liam then won Bronze for Best Culture Podcast for Meet Your Maker - a show about the people who make the things we love.

The awards ceremony was held in Manhattan Penthouse in New York City and saw entries submitted from 35 countries around the globe. Die hard audio makers - neither Liam nor Peter could attend the ceremony. Liam was out recording on Lough Erne in Fermanagh and Peter was busy writing the new series of Petrified in Dublin. Both are looking forward to receiving their coveted Art Deco trophies in the post.

On hearing the news of their win, Peter said, “Never would I have thought while we made our creepy little show that it would be honoured in this way. I’m delighted we can represent Irish horror on an international stage. The positive reactions we have received from listeners worldwide has been truly heartening.”

Liam added: "Meet Your Maker has been a real passion project of mine so this has been great news to get. Then for Petrified to win too - it's very heartening. I've been making audio ever since I was a kid with a stereo making my own radio dramas using the sound effects off of video games - so I've come along away!"

The Podcasts

Petrified is a horror anthology podcast from a darker Ireland. These are the chilling tales of people who heard something. Something they really shouldn't have heard. Listen at your own risk. Written and directed by Peter Dunne and produced by Liam Geraghty with Peter, Crime Reads has called Petrified "extremely well written, expertly produced and brilliantly acted" and it was listed by Image.ie as one of the top podcasts to listen to in 2019.

Meet Your Maker is a podcast about the people who make the things we love with episodes about everything from Muppet puppeteers to role play Gardaí! Bello Collective named Meet Your Maker as one of 100 Outstanding Podcasts in 2018 and it appeared on Radio Public's list of "17 podcasts that started in 2017 that I couldn't imagine a world without." It's produced and hosted by Liam.

Liam was one of the first podcasters in Ireland which led him to a career in radio where he has been the PPI Radio Award winning reporter on RTÉ Radio 1's The Business show for over seven years now. His podcast The Comic Cast was the first podcast to be archived by The National Library of Ireland. In 2015 he was selected for Full Spectrum - a week long NYC creative workshop taught by veteran storytellers from This American Life and Gimlet. He also produced and hosted The History Channel's official Vikings podcast for the hit TV show.

Peter is a writer for stage, radio drama and audio experiences and theatre and events producer. His works have been staged in The Abbey Theatre on the Peacock Stage, Project Arts Centre and Smock Alley Theatre amongst others. He is a regular contributor to the Bram Stoker Festival. Peter is a double Smedia nominee for his short films, he has also been nominated for The Spirit Of Wit and The Georganne Aldrich Heller award at the Dublin Fringe Festival. He is the current editor of GCN magazine.



