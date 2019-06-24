Newbridge parishioners attend RTE One TV Mass

Parishioners from St Conleth’s Parish in Newbridge were the gathered congregation for the broadcast Mass on RTE One television on Sunday 23 June.

The celebrant of the Mass was parish priest, Fr Paul Dempsey and the choir was In Caelo Choir - one of the parish choirs. Cora Coffey was musical director for the Mass. 