Newbridge parishioners attend RTE One TV Mass
Celebrated by Fr Paul Dempsey
Fr Paul and the parishioners and choir in the RTE studioe
Parishioners from St Conleth’s Parish in Newbridge were the gathered congregation for the broadcast Mass on RTE One television on Sunday 23 June.
The celebrant of the Mass was parish priest, Fr Paul Dempsey and the choir was In Caelo Choir - one of the parish choirs. Cora Coffey was musical director for the Mass.
