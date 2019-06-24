Met Eireann weather forecast says temperatures to get 'exceptionally warm' with thunderstorms this week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be increasingly warm and humid this week with lots of dry weather and the risk of localised thundery downpours. Met Eireann states that temperatures will get 'exceptionally warm' on Friday.

The weather forecast for Monday is for mist and fog to gradually lift to leave a mix of hazy sunshine and scattered thundery downpours. Feeling warm and humid with highest temperatures ranging 18 to 22 degrees in mostly light, variable breezes. Mist and fog may linger along some coasts.

Isolated thunderstorms will ease to leave most areas dry on Monday night. Areas of mist and fog will form with temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in mostly light northerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is similar to Monday with mist and fog gradually lifting to leave spells of hazy sunshine and isolated thunderstorms, these most likely to affect inland parts of Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees generally but a little cooler at the coast due to onshore breezes. Mainly dry overnight with patchy mist and fog. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees overnight in mostly light northerly breezes.

The weather forecast is for it to be mainly dry on Wednesday with spells of hazy sunshine. However, there is the risk of the odd thundery downpour, mainly in the southwest. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees generally but a few degrees cooler along northern and eastern coasts due to onshore northeasterly breezes. Largely dry overnight with just the odd shower in the south. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine and variable cloud cover. A slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Feeling very warm and humid with maximum temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees generally but a few degrees less warm along northern and eastern coasts. Largely dry overnight. Staying warm very humid overnight with lows of 15 to 18 degrees in light easterly winds.

The latest weather forecast says it looks set to turn exceptionally warm by Friday with spells of sunshine and just the odd thunderstorm. Very warm or hot with maximum temperatures of 24 to 28 degrees widely but a few degrees less warm in coastal areas of the north and east in moderate east winds. Temperatures only falling marginally overnight with minimum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, staying very humid.

Very warm on Saturday with some sunshine but thundery rain is expected to develop in the west during the day and extend eastwards. Less warm by Sunday with some sunshine and isolated showers.