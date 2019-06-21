Deaths in Kildare, June 21, 2019

Angela Barnes (née Monahan) - Blackrath, The Curragh



Angela Barnes (née Monahan) Blackrath, The Curragh passed away peacefully at home on June 20 after a short illness with her surrounded by her loving family. Predeased by her husband Dick, sadly missed by her daughters Eileen, Anne, Angela, son Dick, sons-in-law Kieran , John and Ken, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge today, Friday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Francis (Frank) Kerins - Leixlip, Kildare / North Strand, Dublin



Francis (Frank) Kerrins of Leixlip and formerly of North Strand, Dublin 3 and Ex. Dublin Bus, Donnybrook Garage passed away peacefully on June 20 at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Josephine, predeceased by his brother Owen; Frank will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Eileen, brothers Reg and Billy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Celbridge on Sunday evening (June 23) between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Monday morning (June 24) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. House Private. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Oncology Day Ward, Tallaght Hospital.

Veronica (Ronnie) Lee Barnwell - Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Donadea

Veronic (Ronnie) Lee Barnwell of Dara Park, Newbridge and late of Hodgestown, Donadea passed away peacefully on June 19 at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh after an illness bravely borne. She will be hugely missed by her loving partner Michael, son Darren, daughter Tanya, sisters, brothers, extended family and friends.

Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Sheila Gwendolyn Yale Wilson-Wright (née Blosse-Lynch) - Coolcarrigan House, Coill Dubh



Sheila Gwendolyn Yale Wilson-Wright died peacefully at Naas Hospital on Tuesday June 18. Beloved mother of Robert and Jane, grandmother to Sophie, Michael, Katie and John.

Coolcarrigan House will be open today, Friday from 5pm with prayers at 7 pm. Funeral Service at Coolcarrigan Church on Saturday June 22 at 11am. No flowers, please. Donations to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.







