Naas/Newbridge dual carriageway to be closed from 10pm to 5am tonight due to roadworks

The dual carriageway between Naas and Newbridge will be closed tonight from 10pm as part of the ongoing M7 Naas Newbridge by-pass upgrade scheme.

"The R445 dual carriageway will be closed in both directions, between the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout and the Ladytown Crossing, between 22.00hrs – 05.00hrs tonight, Wednesday/Thursday19 /20 June 2019. A fully signed diversion route will be in place during this closure. This closure is necessary in order to carry out essential works as part of the development of the M7 Newhall Interchange," said Kildare County Council.