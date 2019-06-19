Former well known Kildare cinema to be converted to new restaurant

Plans have been approved for the conversion of a multi-screen cinema into a restaurant.

The former Oscar cinema on Henry Street, Newbridge is to be transformed into a restaurant on the ground floor with staff living

accommodation overhead on the first floor. The original plans also included three commercial office units on the first floor and the removal of the existing asbestos roof.

Aryan Palvan of Northumberland Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 was given the go ahead by Kildare County Council on Monday June 17. The council had asked for further information on the development.