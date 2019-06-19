Former well known Kildare cinema to be converted to new restaurant
Plans approved
File photo: The old Oscar cinema in Newbridge
Plans have been approved for the conversion of a multi-screen cinema into a restaurant.
Read also: See more Kildare stories
The former Oscar cinema on Henry Street, Newbridge is to be transformed into a restaurant on the ground floor with staff living
accommodation overhead on the first floor. The original plans also included three commercial office units on the first floor and the removal of the existing asbestos roof.
Aryan Palvan of Northumberland Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 was given the go ahead by Kildare County Council on Monday June 17. The council had asked for further information on the development.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on