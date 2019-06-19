Hero dog, Jack leads gardai to owner after fall

Gardai have said they could not have located an injured man who had fallen while out walking without the help of his pet pooch Jack.

Gardai said the elderly man fell into a ditch while out walking his dog last night in Portarlington.

The man was able to call gardai but having fallen into the ditch and out of sight, gardai said they could not have found him without 'man's best friend.'

Jack the Dog stayed by his owner's side and showed Gardaí where he was when they arrived.

Gardai said, "even when the ambulance arrived, Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see him."

They were pleased to inform us that both the owner and Jack are home none the worse for the frightening experience.