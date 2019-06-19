Missing woman last seen at her Dublin home on June 14

Gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Rachelle Ryan who is missing from James Street North since June 14.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Rachelle was last seen when she left her residence on James Street North at approximately 4pm on Friday afternoon June 14.

She is described as being 5'4" in height, slight build with fair hair. When last seen she was wearing a blue zip up top with three yellow stripes down each sleeve, dark coloured bottoms and runners and had a dark coloured cross body bag.



Any information on Rachelle's whereabouts should be report to Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 - 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.