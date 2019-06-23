Derby Golf Classic to be held at K Club

Enthusiastic amateur golfers will be able to follow in the footsteps of some of the greats of the game when the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Golf Classic returns to The K Club on Thursday, June 27. The four person team event is played each year as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival and kicks of the beginning of a weekend of sport and fun.

The day begins with brunch at the Arnold Palmer Clubhouse from 12 noon followed by a shot gun start at 2pm.

All golfers will receive a goodie bag on arrival. That evening a sumptuous barbecue will be served to guests who will also enjoy live traditional music.

The winning team and a guest each will win a VIP day at the Curragh Racecourse on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day (Saturday, June 29) courtesy of the title sponsor Dubai Duty Free. There are also prizes for the second and third place teams and prizes will be awarded for the longest drive and nearest the pin.

Teams cost €900 and can be booked directly with The K Club by calling the Pro Shop on 01 6017321 or contact Aileen O’Brien, O’Brien PR 045 407017 Email aileen@obrienpr.com