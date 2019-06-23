Under starters’ orders for Derby at the Curragh

The sense of expectation is rising ahead of the Irish Derby Festival — the 12th to be sponsored by Dubai Duty Free — which takes place at the newly-renovated ‘Home of the Classics’, the Curragh Racecourse from Thursday, June 27, to Friday, June 29.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on the Saturday is the feature event of the festival of high-octane racing, with the best horses, jockeys and trainers in the world taking each other on in front of an enthralled audience revelling in supreme hospitality.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival has grown beyond recognition since the world’s leading airport retailer took on the role of sponsor in 2008.

The centrepiece, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, has become one of the premier races in the global calendar, with prize money increasing incrementally to the current €1.5 million, making it Ireland’s richest race.

This has guaranteed quality participants. Indeed in 2017, the colts’ Classic was rated the top three-year-old race in the world, as the Seamie Heffernan-ridden Capri provided trainer Aidan O’Brien with a staggering 12th triumph in the mile-and-a-half contest.

Last year supplied another tremendous story when the aforementioned Joseph O’Brien bagged his first Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby as a 25-year-old trainer, his 19-year-old brother Donnacha providing the encouragement from the saddle and denying the siblings’ father Aidan another success in the process.

Executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin said: “The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is always a fantastic contest and last year provided us with a tremendous narrative as Joseph O’Brien, who had ridden the winner of the race twice for his legendary father Aidan, won it for the first time as a trainer with Latrobe, who was ridden by Joseph’s brother Donnacha.”

On Friday June 28, the Dubai Duty Free executive team and their guests from all over the world will attend a charity lunch at The Curragh Racecourse called ‘Under StARTers Orders’ when six life-sized horses, made out of fibreglass and painted by leading Irish artists will be sold to raise funds for two charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids.

Change of days

This year the three-day Derby Festival will run from Thursday to Saturday, instead of the Friday to Sunday fixture which has become customaryin recent years.

Derek McGrath, CEO of the Curragh Racecourse, said: “With the opening of our newly redeveloped venue, we took the decision to change the scheduling in line with our ambition to highlight the DDF Irish Derby and in particular it’s importance to Kildare.

“The new scheduling places the Derby race at the end of the festival and provides a climax to a week of celebration of the race and the Curragh generally.

“We have been working hand in hand with our local partners as member of the Kildare Derby Festival Committee and look forward to a great three-day festival.”

Derby Festival highlights

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

4.30pm — Gates open. Music by Kilcullen Gospel Choir, with local music and community and family entertainment.

5.45pm — First race.

Friday, June 28

2pm — Gates open. Community and family entertainment with roving kids face painter and entertainers. Performance by the Vicky Barry Dance Group.

3.15pm — First Race.

Saturday, June 29 — Derby Day

11am — Gates open. Singing by Newbridge Gospel Choir.

12.30pm — Heritage Tour led by Jim Kavanagh at the Queen’s Room.

1.15pm — Winning Line panel of tipsters

1.45pm — First race

3.45pm — Most stylish winner announced

5.20pm — Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

For tickets to the races, contact Curragh Racecourse on 045 441205 or www.curragh.ie.