Link road element in major Clane house development

A new link road is part of an overall major new housing plan for Clane.

Ardstone Homes Limited have lodged a planning application with Bord Pleanala to build 366 houses at Capdoo in Clane, relatively close to the Lidl store on the Celbridge road and the Tesco Metro store.

The public can make submissions (see side panel on this page).

Permission is sought for 184 houses and 182 apartments. House wise, it is proposed 75 will be three-bed and 77 four-bed with 20 two-bed and 12 five-bed houses.

On the apartment side, Ardstone are proposing 118 two-bed, and 28 one-bed apartments with the remainder as three-bed.

The proposed development will be accessed via a new link road joining College (Kilcock) R407 to the Capdoo Park access road (Capdoo Lane) to the south and the Celbridge Road (R403).

It is also proposed to upgrade to the Capdoo Park/Brooklands junction on the Celbridge Road, to be carried out in conjunction with Kildare County Council.

The alignment of the new link road is consistent with extant Part 8 design for the Clane Inner Relief Road, say the developers. A total of 605 car parking spaces are proposed for the proposed dwellings. All houses would have access driveways with around two spaces.

A presentation on the application will be given to the members of the County Council Clane-Maynooth District Committee at its the July meeting so that the views of the members will be recorded.