National Stud is highlight of French travel agents’ visit to Kildare

One of the highlights of a group of French travel professionals who visited Kildare last week was a guided tour of the Irish National Stud.

The group - including representatives of online travel agencies and traditional tour operators, all specialising in luxury travel - were here as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Luxurious Ireland.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s manager, Southern Europe, said: “We were delighted to invite these influential French travel professionals to Kildare last week.

“Their visit was an excellent opportunity to showcase our superb luxury tourism offering. Our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their luxury travel business for Ireland.”

France is one of the top four markets for tourism to the island of Ireland and 2018 was another record-breaking year for French visitor numbers to Ireland.

Ms MacLaverty continued: “2018 was the best year ever for tourism from France to Ireland, when we welcomed about 564,800 French arrivals. For 2019, we are rolling out an extensive programme of promotional activity in France to build on that success and, in particular, to encourage more French holidaymakers to explore our regions and less-visited attractions, during the shoulder and off-season months.”