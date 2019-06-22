Kildare Youth Theatre's community project with Eyre Powell

For six months now a group of young people from Kildare Youth Theatre has been carrying out a project called The Room: Community Drama, supported by European Solidarity Corps programme and the Irish national agency, Léargas.

The project has developed and implemented a drama programme with asylum seekers who live at the Eyre Powel hotel and local community women’s group.

Drama workshops took place at Kildare Youth Theatre also involving its members and international volunteers.

“The reactions on the experience have been very positive and the whole project has shown to be an example of community and youth work focusing on interculturalism as a significant part of our changing local society. Kildare Youth Theatre is aiming to continue this work the upcoming year and involve even more people to become part of it,” said a spokesperson for Kildare Youth Theatre.

For more information, please visit the blog of Kildare Youth Theatre at: www.kildareyouththeatre.com