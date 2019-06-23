New house and apartment plans for Millennium Park in Naas

Another housing development is planned for Millennium Park in Naas.

This is in addition to a separate application to build 500 residential units, also at Millennium Park.

The planning application has been made to Kildare County Council.

If approved, both developments will be built by Glenveagh Homes. Glenveagh wants to build 98 houses/apartments and a creche.

Most of these (42) are two-bedroom homes and there are 32 three-bedroom dwellings. These include semi-detached and terraced type homes.

Also included in the plans are 24 apartments, most of which have two bedrooms (15) and there are three studio apartments and six with a single bedroom.

The 611 square metre creche will also have a play area included.

The plans envisage a total of 221 car park spaces. This is made up of two parking spaces per house in addition to 31 spaces assigned to the creche and 42 spaces allocated to the apartments.

It is proposed to provide access to the site from the ring road at the ‘Volvo’ roundabout.

The developer plans to provide 1.1 acres of open space.

KCC is due to decide on this on August 1 and the public may make submissions by July 11. Glenveagh also has a plan to construct 356 houses and 144 apartments at Millennium Park.

This application has been made to An Bord Pleanala, rather than Kildare County Council.

This is permitted because the plan is a strategic housing development.

As a SHD initiative it can be made directly to An Bord because the plan foresees a housing projects of more than 100 units.

A decision is due to made by July 29.

The proposal will come before Kildare County Council and the Naas councillors will be asked for their views — but the decision will be made by An Bord. If it goes ahead it will be the latest building project at the Millennium Park site, but the first major residential one.