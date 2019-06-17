Join TV Garden Designer and Land Rover Ambassador, Diarmuid Gavin at Conlans Jaguar Land Rover on June 22

Join TV Garden Designer and Land Rover Ambassador, Diarmuid Gavin at Conlans Jaguar Land Rover On Saturday June 22.

From 12pm, Diarmuid will be teaching you garden skills in the comfortable surroundings of our state-of-the-art Land Rover showrooms, where you can enjoy complimentary coffees, refreshments and drinks.

If you have little ones, you can learn how to create a summer project to engage the kids and get their fingers green!

From mastering the art of growing trees, climbers and shrubs, to learning how to grow your own supply of fresh herbs or colourful window boxes and pots.

There will be Goody Bags for all who attend and our Garden Partner, Johnstown Garden Centre are delighted to offer 10% discount off to all customers who present the promotional flyer in their Goody Bag.

There will also be a spot prize from Johnstown Garden Centre of a 50 euro voucher for one lucky attendee. Johnstown Garden Centre is located in Naas and comprises Ireland’s largest plant selection and garden store in a bright modern shopping environment, including a 280 seat café, outdoor café and extensive parking.

https://www. johnstowngardencentre.ie/

You must register to attend ‘Discover Gardening’ as places are limited.

REGISTER HERE:



https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ discover-gardening-with- diarmuid-gavin-and-land-rover- tickets-62648513390