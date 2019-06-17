Car stopped by Naas gardai had 'everything wrong that’s known to mankind'
Dangerously defective
Under the bonnet of this defective car
Check out photos of this seriously defective car, which was stopped by Naas gardai recently.#
The car had no tax, no insurance, no NCT and was described by gardai as being 'as dangerously defective as you can get'.
“Now this is what you call a mess” this car had everything wrong that’s known to mankind!!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 16, 2019
Naas RPU stopped car, no tax/ insurance / NCT / as dangerously defective as you can get, and it was driving!
Car (or what’s described as a car) seized & proceeding to follow. pic.twitter.com/JnAYQADOQA
