Naas South to Johnstown motorists get three lanes open this morning but still at 60km per hour

This morning three lanes are available to traffic on the M7/N7 Eastbound carriageway from Junction 10 (Naas South) through to Junction 8 (Johnstown).

Motorists are advised that the reduced temporary speed limit of 60kph will remain in place while works are ongoing at locations on the verge or hard shoulder area.

Next Monday, it is anticipated that three lanes will be available westbound from Junction 8 (Johnstown), to Junction 10 (Naas South).

At that time the temporary speed limit will be increased on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways to 80kph between Junction 8 (Johnstown), to Junction 10 (Naas South).

Lane restrictions and the 60kph temporary speed limit will remain in place in both directions between Junction 10 (Naas South) and Junction 11 (M7/M9 merge) until further notice.

July has now been set as a target for completion of the project.