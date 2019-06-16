Missing person appeal: Richard Adams, 41, from Palmerstown Park in Dublin
Gardai have issued a nationwide appeal to help trace Richard
Richard Adams
Gardaí at Rathmines, Dublin 6 are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old Richard Adams from Palmerstown Park, Dublin 6.
Richard was last seen at 10.30am yesterday, Saturday June 15, at Palmerstown Park.
He is described as 5ft 8 in height, slim build with fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, navy jacket and carrying a blue Superdry rucksack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on