Missing person appeal: Richard Adams, 41, from Palmerstown Park in Dublin

Gardaí at Rathmines, Dublin 6 are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old Richard Adams from Palmerstown Park, Dublin 6.

Richard was last seen at 10.30am yesterday, Saturday June 15, at Palmerstown Park.

He is described as 5ft 8 in height, slim build with fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, navy jacket and carrying a blue Superdry rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.