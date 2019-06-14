Three Kildare motorway lanes to open from Junction 10 Naas South to Junction 8 Johnstown from Monday

With works fast coming to a close on the M7/N7, more progress is to be made next week.

"The contractor, SIAC Colas JV, has informed Kildare County Council that, subject to favourable weather conditions and completion of all necessary activities, three lanes will be available to traffic on the M7/N7 Eastbound carriageway from Junction 10 (Naas South) through to Junction 8 (Johnstown), from Monday 17 June," said the council.

"Motorists are advised that the reduced temporary speed limit of 60kph will remain in place while works are ongoing at locations on the verge/hard shoulder area. It is anticipated that, on week commencing the 24 June 2019, three lanes will be available Westbound from Junction 8 (Johnstown), to Junction 10 (Naas South)."

At that time the temporary speed limit will be increased on both the Eastbound and Westbound carriageways to 80kph between Junction 8 (Johnstown), to Junction 10 (Naas South).

Lane restrictions and the 60kph temporary speed limit will remain in place in both directions between Junction 10 (Naas South) and Junction 11 (M7/M9 merge) until further notice.