ANA KRIEGEL MURDER TRIAL: Jury want to see Boy B interviews with gardai

The jury in the trial of two boys accused of murdering Anastasia Kriegel has ceased their deliberations for the week and will return to court on Monday to continue considering their verdicts.

The jury had spent seven hours and fifteen minutes considering their verdict over three days when Justice Paul McDermott told the eight men and four women they could go home for the weekend. He warned them not to talk about the trial to anyone outside their number and not to pay attention to media reports relating to the trial.

This morning, Friday, June 13, the foreman of the jury passed a note to Justice McDermott requesting seven discs containing videos of the interviews Boy B gave to gardai in May and July, 2018.

Before leaving for the weekend the foreman asked for a larger screen for viewing the DVDs to be supplied on Monday. Justice McDermott said he would see to it that a larger screen is made available.

Yesterday, Thursday, the jury asked for exhibits including a pair of gloves the prosecution has alleged were worn by Boy A during the alleged assault on Ana and a stick found at the scene that a forensic scientist said had blood matching that of Ana's on it.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year.

Boy A is further charged with Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count also.

In his address to the jury earlier this week Justice McDermott said there were two verdicts the jury could return in relation to each of the murder charges against Boy A and Boy B, namely; guilty of murder or not guilty. He said there were two verdicts the jury could return in relation to the aggravated sexual assault charge against Boy A; guilty or not guilty.

He told them: "When a verdict is reached in respect of any or all of those counts, insert it into the box and sign the issue paper."

He added that each count must be considered separately. The judge said there was a large amount of evidence for them to consider, adding: "It is an unusual case, a case of which two juveniles are accused of murder."

He reminded the jury that if they had a "reasonable doubt" on the evidence they must acquit and this has to be based "on reason and not a fleeting doubt".

He also told the jury that they had a large number of exhibits available to them.