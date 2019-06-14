The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for it to stay largely unsettled and for it to be cool and showery at first, with some heavy showers at times. However there will be occasional sunny spells too, but temperatures will remain below normal for mid June in the short term.

The weather forecast for Friday night is for showers in many places with a spell of rain affecting much of Leinster and Ulster. The rain will be heavy at times with the risk of isolated thunder. Elsewhere showers will become more scattered with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures 3 to 8 degrees in light to moderate variable breezes. Misty in places with a few fog patches developing.

The weather forecast for Saturday is for any rain lingering over Ulster and parts of north Leinster will soon clear to give a bright, fresh day countrywide with sunny spells. However there will be some scattered showers about also with a few heavy in the afternoon. Top temperatures 13 to 16 degrees, in a light to moderate southwest or variable breeze. Clear spells overnight, on Saturday night with just well scattered light showers. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for widespread showers. There will be a few bright or short sunny spells, but the showers will be fairly widespread by lunchtime. Many will be heavy in the afternoon and early evening, with possibly a few thundery downpours in places. Top temperatures 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds, which will be occasionally fresh and gusty near south and southeast coasts. Further showers overnight. Lows of 8 to 10 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, further showers are expected on Monday, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest with longer drier and sunnier intervals elsewhere. Top temperatures 14 to 18 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds. Mostly dry and clear overnight. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees.