Irish Water working to restore supply to River Forest, Leixlip

Irish Water and Kildare County Council, is working to restore the water supply in the River Forest area of Leixlip and surrounding areas following a watermain burst.

Homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by water outages while the repairs are carried out.

To minimise disruption to customers, Irish Water and Kildare County Council are providing tankers as an alternative water supply. A water tanker will be available from 4pm at the River Forest Shopping Centre. Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

Crews have been mobilised and will repair the burst as soon as possible. We expect the burst to be repaired later tonight. Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

"A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of these urgent repair works. Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers," said Irish Water.

"Irish Water and Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of our website."