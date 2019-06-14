Kildare fire officer describes early morning call to aircrash claiming two lives in 'rural townland' this morning

An aircraft crash this morning in a rural townland in Co Kildare claimed the lives of two men.

This morning, the bodies of two men, were found, at Belan, Moone.

One man is from Co Kildare and the other man is from Dublin.

Kildare Gardaí and the Irish Coastguard team began carrying out a search following reports of two missing men yesterday evening,who were out on a pleasure flight.

Assistant Fire Officer for Co Kildare, Derek Bergin, said: "I have been working as a fire officer for 12 years and I have never come across an air crash before, I have been working in Co Kildare for just over two years. The aircraft was in a field, there were no houses nearby."

Fire services from Dunlavin and Athy, along with Kildare Gardaí remained at the scene until about 10.30am this morning.