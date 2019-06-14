Seven Monasterevin troops on UN duty in the Lebanon

Monasterevin has a strong representation in the 114 Infantry Battalion currently serving abroad.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The troops, who reside in Monasterevin, are pictured above. They are Cpl Darragh Stafford, Pte Lee Moore, Cpl Cian Harrison, BSM Patrick Balfe (Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Battalion), Pte Dean Porter (youngest soldier in the battalion at 21 years), Cpl Andrew Buckley and Pte Jason Dunne.

They are part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) who were deployed in May. They are due to complete a six month tour of duty and will return home in November.