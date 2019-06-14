Loaded guns wrapped in cling film found during Garda raid

Gardaí have recovered two loaded firearms and arrested three men as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity in West Dublin.

Shortly after 6pm on Thursday, June 13, a number of searches were carried out at addresses in the Shancastle Park area by local Garda Units from Ronanstown and Lucan supported by the ERU (Emergency Response Unit) and ASU (Armed Support Unit).

During the searches, two loaded firearms were discovered wrapped in cling film at the back of one of the houses. Both were made safe and have been removed to the Garda Technical Bureau for ballistic examination.

Three men aged in their 20s were arrested and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Garda Stations in West Dublin.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.