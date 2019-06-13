Mark Stafford is new mayor of Kildare Newbridge Municipal District

Cllr Mark Stafford has been elected Mayor of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District (MD) with Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer chosen as Deputy Mayor.

The first meeting of the MD was held yesterday at Aras Chill Dara, Kildare County Council's headquarters in Naas.

There are 11 councillors in the MD which now covers an expanded area of Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Rathangan, Kilcullen, Athgarvan, Caragh, Milltown, Twomilehouse, Cutbush, Lackagh, Clongorey, Brownstown, Suncroft, Quinsboro, Brannockstown, and The Curragh.

Speaking after the meeting Mayor Stafford said he was honoured to have been elected mayor.

"I welcomed all the members, particularly the new members and I congratulated Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind) and Cllr Suzanne Doyle (FF) for topping the poll in their respective local electoral areas. I also acknowledged the vote that Anne Connolly got, which almost reached the quota," he said.

He also paid tribute to councillors who had retired, and those who failed to get re-elected.

In particular, he thanked retired councillors, Sean Power and Paddy Kennedy for the guidance and advice they gave new councillors during the past term. He said he hoped the existing councillors would offer similar guidance and assistance to the incoming new councillors.

Director of Services, Joe Boland also welcomed all the members and pointed out there were a number of exciting projects in the pipeline for the MD.