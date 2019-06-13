North Kildare Beekeepers to open Heritage Apirary at Russborough House

North Kildare Beekeepers' Association (NKBKA) are delighted to announce the official opening of a new apiary in the walled garden at Russborough House.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The event will take place on Saturday June 22 at 2:30pm. The official opening will be carried out by May Maguire (RHSI) and Peter O'Reilly (founder of NKBKA).

This is the fruition of a substantial project carried out by the North Kildare Beekeepers to bring beekeeping and its history in Ireland to life.

"We have partnered with Russbrough house and the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland to provide the ideal spot within a classical garden setting. To reflect this the NKBKA has purchased hertiage Congested Districts Board (CDB) hives and will be working them in the traditional manner using honey sections," said the NKBKA.

"At one time the vast majority of honey in Ireland was produced in these little wooden framed sections, however they have now become a rarity. Honey sections are much less productive than normal jarred honey, so they command a premium price, selling for up to € 30 each in Dublin specialist food shops."

Read also: Dunnes Stores will open Naas supermarket in August

It said the setting within the walled garden is an ideal medium for public to safely interact with bees, beekeeping and to learn about bio-diversity in general.

"The apiary has been constructed with perpex viewing windows which allow old and young to peep through the fence and see the beekeeper in action. It has also been designed as a teaching apiary allowing members to learn techniques which might otherwise be forgotten," it added.

The NKBA was founded in 1961 with eight members and has now grown to become one of the largest Beekeeping association in Ireland with over 250 members.

The association is active within the beekeeping and wider biodiversity arenas. It regularly carries out educational talks at libraries, schools and public events.