KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Monasterevin land auction

Jordan Auctioneers have just brought to the market 34 acres located in the townsland of Inchacooley just 5km from Monasterevin and close to Portarlington (6.5km) and the M7 Motorway (8km).

The land is laid out in four divisions mostly in tillage (Winter and Spring corn) with six acres in rough grazing.

There is road frontage and access to the River Figile to the north of the holding with natural boundaries on all sides. The land would be suitable for a range of enterprises and is for sale by public auction on Thursday July 11 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge (unless sold previously). Jordan’s are quoting €210,000 for the entire. Additional info is available from Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan of the selling agents on 045 433550.