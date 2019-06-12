New high powered car charging station coming to Kildare
Permission has been granted for a high power electric vehicle charging station near Kill.
Ionity GMBH at Circle K Kill South Service Station has received planning permission for the installation of six electric vehicle charging bays, each comprising a parking space and electric vehicle charging unit and changes to the existing vehicle charging unit.
The plans were given approval on May 30.
