New high powered car charging station coming to Kildare

Permission has been granted for a high power electric vehicle charging station near Kill.

Ionity GMBH at Circle K Kill South Service Station has received planning permission for the installation of six electric vehicle charging bays, each comprising a parking space and electric vehicle charging unit and changes to the existing vehicle charging unit.

The plans were given approval on May 30.