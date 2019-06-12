Exhibition seeks Kildare public with links to Curragh based British Army Cavalry Units to make contact

A local horse breeder’s association is calling on Kildare people who may have a connection with British Army Cavalry Units that were stationed in Newbridge and the Curragh in the time coming up to WW1, to make contact with them.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The Kildare Branch of Irish Draught Horse Breeders Association is planning an exhibition of Irish Draught Horses and the part they have played in military history from Medieval times up to the present.

“We want to build a picture of the Kildare men who served, their horses, where they trained and where they were sent, and we would be delighted to have a loan of any memorabilia, letters, photographs, or artefacts that might help,” the association explained in a statement.

If you have any information, contact Lt. Col. Des Healy on 045 447312 at the Curragh Military Museum for further information.

“Anything given to us on loan for our exhibition will be displayed with acknowledgement and safely returned afterwards,” the association explained.

Read also: How the weather is looking today in County Kildare