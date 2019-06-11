Kildare's Fergus Lennon reveals how a near death experience led him to set up Blood Bike Leinster

Newbridge motorcyclist Fergus Lennon has revealed how a near death experience on the way to Naas hospital led him to set up Blood Bike Leinster, a charity that helps deliver emergency blood supplies.

“I had a heart attack when I was in my mid 40s and my heart stopped twice in the ambulance on the way to hospital,” explained Fergus.

“The ambulance crew brought me back to life.

“I can never repay that debt but it was one of the reasons why I got involved in Blood Bikes in Ireland.”

Blood Bikes operates eight groups across Ireland, transporting blood, blood products, donor breast milk and organ donation tissue to hospitals, hospices and other medical facilities free of charge.

Fergus set up the Leinster branch in 2013 — covering Kildare and the greater Dublin area — and lifelong biker Sharon Percival is the only female motorcyclist on their team at present.

“I ride a large bike, the BMW RT1200, and some people do look surprised when I remove my helmet,” admitted the Laois woman.

“But I’ve never encountered any sexist behaviour.”

Fergus and Sharon were speaking at the launch of this year’s Hidden Heroes Awards.

Sponsored by Hidden Hearing, the awards honour those who have made an outstanding contribution to their community, workplace, family or through sporting accomplishments.

You can nominate now at www.hiddenhearing.ie/heroes and among the categories is Unsung Hero, for which Fergus received a recognition award in 2016.

The launch took place at the Junior Genius Forest School in Baldonnell with pupils dressing up in their favourite superhero costumes.

Hidden Hearing MD Stephen Leddy revealed: “We have heard some incredible stories of bravery, devotion and kindness since the awards began in 2011. All of us at Hidden Hearing look forward to honouring more Hidden Heroes at this year’s ceremony.”

You can visit www.hiddenhearing.ie/heroes to make a nomination before Friday, August 9.

All the shortlisted nominees will be welcomed to a star-studded gala celebration lunch in the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin on September 9 hosted by broadcaster Mary Kennedy.