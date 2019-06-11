Revenue lists Kildare tax defaulters

Revenue has released a list of tax defaulters in the first quarter of the year, which includes a number of Kildare entrants.

In a number of cases they failed to failed to lodge income tax returns.

These were Patrycja Baczkowska of Apartment 1, Block C, Courtyard Shopping Centre, Newbridge, a photographer. She was fined €15,000.

Eamonn Confrey of 33 Newbury, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, a woodsprayer, was fined €2,500.

Courier Eoin Dixon of Nicholastown, Kilcullen was fined €20,000.

Brendan McGrane of 25, The Heath, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, an electrician, was fined €1,250.

Electrician Patrick Percival of 1321, Donore, Caragh was fined a total of €2,500 for failing to lodge VAT returns, and P35 returns. (The 35 is completed by all registered employers after the tax year end and gives details for everyone they employed during the tax year.)

A number of Kildare people were fined for using agricultural diesel.

Constantin Cornea of 41 Willow Green, Primrose Gate, Celbridge, a courier and subcontractor, and building contractor Eugene O’Neill of Osberstown Lodge, Osberstown, Naas were each fined €2,500.

Finally DMK Stores Ltd of Maganey, Athy, which is now in liquidation paid a total of €61,788 in settlement of a Revenue Audit Case.

This comprised of €43,413 in tax, €5,353 in interest and €13,022 in penalties.

