Dedicated Edenderry radio station returns to the airwaves in July

Eden FM Community Radio has announced that the station will be returning to the airwaves on Monday, July 1.

The Edenderry-based station will be on-air for seven days in July before returning again in September, October and December. Dates for 2020 will be announced at a later date.

The station will broadcast live programmes from 10am to 10pm daily with overnight music from 10pm.

Eden FM Community Radio will broadcast on 102.5fm and will also be available online at www.edenfm.ie and on the Tunein App

For more information go to www.edenfm.ie or email info@edenfm.ie.

Anyone wanting to volunteer on the station can email the station volunteers@edenfm.ie.

Full training will be given to anyone who would like to present a programme on the service.