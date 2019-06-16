Laureate na nOg meets Kildare youngsters

Laureate na nÓg (Ireland’s Children’s Literature Laureate) poet and novelist Sarah Crossan was at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on Thursday, May 30, to attend a one-of-a-kind performance and exhibition by children from The Curragh Family Resource Centre.

As part of Sarah’s We Are The Poets project, 12 children participated in writing workshops and a field trip to Pollardstown Fen, where they were inspired by the wildlife and plants of this unique habitat.

The workshops were facilitated by poet Nell Regan and artist Gráinne Bath-Enright.

Speaking at the launch of the We Are The Poets/The Song of Pollardstown Fen pop-up exhibition and poetry performance, Ms Crossan said: “I am so impressed by the creativity of these children, who have drawn inspiration from their local environment to compose beautiful poetry and artwork. Pollardstown Fen is a place of extraordinary beauty, a unique protected landscape that reminds us all of the importance of biodiversity and conserving natural habitats.

“I am very proud that my We Are The Poets project celebrates this unspoilt and peaceful location. I am thankful to the children and staff of the Curragh Family Resource Centre, to the Riverbank Arts Centre, and to Nell and Gráinne for introducing me to the Fen.”

Director of the Riverbank Arts Centre Linda Geraghty said: “From start to finish, this project has been a joy to work on, and it has been inspirational to watch these 12 children flourish into young writers with admirable ease.

“Inspired and guided by Nell and Grainne, the children explored the sights, sounds and smells of the Pollardstown Fen: all the sensory stimuli needed for poetry. This rich ecosystem on our doorstep, has been captured and preserved in the poems, illustrations and hearts of these young Curragh residents.

“At a time when children’s voices are much needed in the call for action to protect our natural environment, we hope this project will have instilled a sense of the power of words in these 12 young people.

The Children receive framed versions of their beautiful poem The Song of Pollardstown Fen at Riverbank Arts Centre Picture: Kelly Hamilton

“Riverbank Arts Centre has a strong commitment to arts and community beyond our four walls, and we are very grateful to Sarah Crossan, Laureate na nOg, for enabling such an ambitious programme — and for joining us on this very special occasion.”

On the day, the children of The Curragh Family Resource Centre performed their composition The Song of Pollardstown Fen and their field trip notebooks, containing sketches of wildlife they encountered, were on display as part of a pop-up exhibition. The children were each presented with a framed print of their poem – a copy of which will hang in the Riverbank and the resource centre.