Kildare man raising awareness of haemochromatosis

A Kildare man is playing his part in raising awareness about Haemochromatosis and the launch of the new blood donation campaign.

Manning the information stand at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge last Thursday, June 6, Michael Hallissey and the other volunteers were on hand to provide information about the condition.

Haemochromatosis, often known as the Celtic disease, is a genetic disorder, particularly found in Irish people and often undiagnosed, that means too much iron is present in a persons’ blood.

Symptoms include chronic fatigue, joint pain, liver damage and organ failure if untreated. Treatment involves the removal of blood and is similar to blood donation.

Michael recalls how he played a lot of sports and led a normal life throughout his twenties but he was constantly tired.

“When I was in my early forties, my father was diagnosed with Haemochromatosis. He said to me, actually it was at my sister’s wedding when he said to me, ‘I think you have the same thing as well’. I went off and got a blood test in Clane and that was it,” he said.

The Clane resident explained how he works near St James Hospital so he was able to go in and give his blood for free.

He said prior to his diagnosis, when he explained how tired he was, it was recommended that he take iron.

“I didn’t need any more iron, I had enough,” he said.

He said he was relieved to get the diagnosis. “I thought I was going mad. I had pains in my knuckles, I thought that was arthritis, but it wasn’t,” he added.

Since his treatment began, Michael has noticed a huge improvement in his quality of life.

The Irish Haemochromatosis Association (IHH) and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) have worked closely together in making it possible for people with Haemochromatosis (HH) to attend blood donation clinics nationwide to have their conditiontreated. Details of the service were announced last Thursday at the launch of National Haemochromatosis Day.

Until now, treatment was carried out at hospitals and GP practices, and the blood was discarded.

Now, many patients will be able to attend any blood donation clinics and their blood will be used as part of the national supply. To check HH and Blood donation eligibility and clinic details visit www.giveblood.ie or call 1850 731 137.