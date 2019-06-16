Progress needed on new Kildare school
Fianna Fáil’s Fiona O’Loughlin raised the issue
“Late last year the Minister announced the very welcoming news that a new 1,000 pupil school would be built to take in the current Curragh Post Primary school and allow discussions to commence with Educate Together for an amalgamation,” said Fianna Fáil’s Fiona O’Loughlin.
“Since this announcement it seems that there has been no progress since then.
