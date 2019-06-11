Kildare student wins debating award

Fifth year student, Amy Staudt from St. Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge won best speaker at the Griffith College Legal Debate competition in March and was presented with a trophy at the school on May 27.

Two teams from the St Conleth’s Community College debate club made it through to the competition in March. The school's debate club managed to reach the final stages of the competition that consisted of over one thousand students from around the country.

Other awards presented on the day included attendance awards, sports awards and merit awards for academic achievement.