Community group slam vandalism at old Kildare church
Windows smashed
Feighcullen church is located three miles outside Rathangan on the Rathangan to Milltown Road
A local community alert group has criticised a vandal attack on an old church in County Kildare.
Feighcullen-Pluckerstown and District Community Alert Group posted pictures of the damage on its Facebook page and condemned the mindless vandalism on Feighcullen Church.
It called for anyone with any information to please contact the Community Alert Group.
Some of the windows which were smashed
