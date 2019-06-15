Kildare County Council spends €1,000 to clean up encampments

The average cost of cleaning up a site after it has been used as a roadside “encampment” exceeds €1,000.

Cllr Fintan Brett (pictured right) asked Kildare County Council to provide information to the Naas Municipal district about cleaning up costs “following the recently temporary encampments on the Naas ring road (near Millennium Park) and on the Straffan Road in Kill.”

He claimed that timber blocks which border the roadway were cut and he also claimed that a quantity of refuse was left behind to be cleaned up.

“We have better things to be spending our money on,” he said.

According to the county council an estimated cost of €1,000 to €1,500 “is typical for each of these clean up requests.”

It also said that the clean up was undertaken by KCC staff with assistance from Naas Tidy Towns.

A number of clean ups have taken place at roadside locations in the Naas area.