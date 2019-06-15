To timeline available for opening of historic Kildare castle

No timeline is available for the opening of the historic Jigginstown Castle, outside Naas, to the public.

The Office of Public Works is engaged in a long term project to “stabilise and consolidate the physical fabric of the building and to preserve as much of the building fabric as is physically possible”.

While local councillors are keen to see the site developed as a visitor centre, it has emerged that there is a problem with access to do some of the work following the creation of a new access off the ring road.

There have been calls for the site to take on a similar role to the Irish Emigration Museum.

Brigid Loughlin, Kildare County Council’s Heritage Officer, says the OPW is now keen to get back on site and previous delays in progressing the work were due to a shortage of funds.

Completed in 1637, at a cost of six thousand pounds, Jigginstown Castle was the brainchild of then Lord Deputy of Ireland Thomas Wentworth, who was executed in London in 1641.

It was built was built with the intention of becoming a royal palace prior to Wentworth being charged with treason.

Jigginstown Castle was never lived in and fell into decay. The castle is almost 100 metres long and has a series of cellars. The building has a first floor and two corridors.

The OPW has been carrying out work there since 2001 when the first stage of and archaeological was carried out that summer.