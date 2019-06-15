Famous chipper arrives into Kildare

The latest addition to the menu of eating options in Naas opened last week, on Tuesday, June 4.

Leo Burdock, Dublin’s iconic fish and chip shop, has opened a shop in at Wolfe Tone Street .

It is located at the Naas Town Centre premises which is already home to a large Meadows & Byrne store as well as numerous outlets including Costa, Holland & Barrett, Dealz, Boots and Carphone Warehouse.

The famed Dublin take away business originated in Christchurch, where the first shop opened in 1913 and was named after one Leo Burdock by his parents Bella and Patrick.

There are also outlets in Howth, Temple Bar, Tallaght, Rathmines, Howth and Ballyfermot. Up to 1991 Burdock’s used pans heated by coal to prepare the food.

The Naas unit previously housed the Newyorker take away food business.