Closure of Dross Evolution a loss of unique creative space for Kildare children

Martina Shannon, proprietor of Dross Evolution at Moat Mall, Naas, has said the decision to close the enterprise was a difficult one.

And in the meantime she has been giving away her outstanding stock of art and craft materials, props and decorations to crèches, schools, and crafters.

Dross Evolution was a unique children’s art centre established to inspire the next generation to think imaginatively, creatively and responsibly with recycling at its core.

It allowed children to make what they wanted, how they wanted. It was effectively a free creative space for children in the heart of Naas.

“It has been an agonising decision (to close) because I am passionate about inspiring young people to be creative. The only thing I was really good at in school was art but back then there was nowhere for kids to go and be creative in their own way. It has always been my dream to provide a unique space for children to be free to create in whichever way they choose with access to tons of materials that would otherwise end up in landfill. I am always amazed what children can make when there are no restrictions using just their imagination,” Martina said.

She added it has been “a real joy” working with the children of Naas.

But she found that running a business and all that it entailed became overwhelming and took away from what her initial vision was.

“I would love to see an art centre in Naas, possibly in the library building at the harbour when it becomes vacant. Such a centre should be accessible to all, but more importantly young people. They are the answer to the mess our generation has made to our planet.”

Ms Shannon thanked all the clubs “that have inspired me” including the No Planet B Club Naas, the Struggle Is Real, the No Name Club, the Brownies, the Lady Birds as well as all the budding artists from age 4 up that have visited.

She pointed out that while there is financial support in place for a variety of sporting activities through grants, there is much less money available to support children who are interested in art.

“There is finance available for sport but not every child is interested in sport.”

Martina will continue to do workshops and parties in any venue or home and has also announced that she will be running a summer camp in the Moat Theatre in August You can book online at www.drossevolution.ie

“I will also continue to work on my own practice creating bespoke art works for companies using their factory floor waste you can find information on this at www.martinashannon.com.”