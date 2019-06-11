Kildare man to face Circuit Court over alleged 'revenge porn'
Accused of sending hundred of photos of former parnter
The case was heard at Naas District Court last Thursday
A man has been sent forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court on charges relating to an ‘revenge porn’ incident.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged injured party, is accused of sending hundreds of naked photographs of his former partner to her family and friends.
The pair had been in a relationship but had split up before the incident.
The man, in his 20’s, is represented by Tim Kennelly.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on