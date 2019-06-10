Closures overnight on Kildare motorway roadworks
Off ramps at Junction 9 on M7 affected
The M7 motorway roadworks
There will be Temporary off-peak closures and diversions for tonight, Monday 10 June on the M7/N7 eastbound carriageway.
The Junction 9 (Naas North) off-slip will be temporarily closed, with traffic diverted eastbound to exit at N7 Junction 8 (Johnstown) and rejoin the N7 and exit at Junction 9 westbound.
Additionally, M7/N7 eastbound on-slip on Junction 9 (Naas North) will be closed temporarily from 11pm with traffic diverted through Johnstown to join the N7 eastbound at the N7 Junction 8 on-slip.
Both closures will be removed before or at 5am tomorrow morning, Tuesday morning, 11 June. These closures are necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 Upgrade project.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on