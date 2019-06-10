Closures overnight on Kildare motorway roadworks

There will be Temporary off-peak closures and diversions for tonight, Monday 10 June on the M7/N7 eastbound carriageway.

The Junction 9 (Naas North) off-slip will be temporarily closed, with traffic diverted eastbound to exit at N7 Junction 8 (Johnstown) and rejoin the N7 and exit at Junction 9 westbound.

Additionally, M7/N7 eastbound on-slip on Junction 9 (Naas North) will be closed temporarily from 11pm with traffic diverted through Johnstown to join the N7 eastbound at the N7 Junction 8 on-slip.

Both closures will be removed before or at 5am tomorrow morning, Tuesday morning, 11 June. These closures are necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 Upgrade project.