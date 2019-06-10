Maynooth University plans new student centre on Kildare campus

Plans have been lodged with Kildare County Council for a new Student Centre at Maynooth University.

The proposal envisages two building blocks with a shared external space under a new canopy.

The development consists of two, two-storey buildings providing circa 3700m2 new floor space.

External works will include a new access road and culvert, canopy structure, localized hard and soft landscaping, bicycle storage, the demolition of a single storey blockwork storage unit at lands to the west of the existing Phoenix Building on the North Campus, Maynooth University.

The application was lodged on Friday, May 31.

